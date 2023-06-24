Popular Fourth of July parade comes to Farmington, July 4

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Rotary will once again coordinate the festive Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2023. The theme is “America the Beautiful.”

Parade line up is at 8 a.m. in the Olsen Student Center parking lot on High Street, and the parade begins at 10 a.m. The parade route traditionally runs through the downtown historic district, drawing an audience from around the county. Prizes will be awarded for floats in several categories. Come celebrate Independence Day in Farmington!

Parade registration forms may be found on the Farmington Rotary facebook page and will also be available the day of the parade.