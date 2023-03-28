Post 28 to host Teague WW1 Memorial Arch rededication meeting, March 31

FARMINGTON – Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will host a public rededication planning meeting for the 100th Anniversary of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch. Past members of Post 28 actively participated in the original unveiling ceremony of the Arch. In the annual tradition of Memorial Day ceremonies at the Arch, Post 28, in collaboration with the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club, the Farmington Historical Society, local businesses and public individuals, seek to rededicate the Memorial Arch. The initial planning meeting in January followed with a brainstorming meeting in February formulating a tentative program of events honoring the solemn remembrance of fallen servicemembers and recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch located on Franklin County property along North Main Street in Farmington.

Post 28 will host the next rededication planning meeting on March 31 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall located at 158 High Street in Farmington. The meeting is open to anyone interested in participating in the rededication planning, or learning more about how they or their organization can be involved. For more information contact Post 28 Adjutant Drew Goodridge via email at post28farmingtonmaine@gmail.com or 207-200-8756. Updates to the meeting schedule and background information can be found on the Teague WWI Memorial Arch 2024 page of the Post 28 website – www.farmingtonpost28.com.