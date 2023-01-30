UPDATE: Potential bomb threat under investigation at Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON – A potential bomb threat was investigated at the Mt. Blue Campus today, January 30.

Students and staff were safely evacuated from the campus. Farmington Police requested the assistance of Maine State Police Explosives Detection K9 units who responded quickly to conduct a thorough search of the building.

The search teams found nothing of note, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said, adding that they will continue to investigate the source of the threat.

This story has been updated at 2:55 p.m.

Initial report, 12:22 p.m.

A potential bomb threat is under investigation on the Mt. Blue Campus, RSU 9 administrators announced shortly before noon on Monday, January 30. All students and staff are safe at this time. Following consultation with the Farmington Police Department, students were being evacuated from the building. Grades 9-12 were to be sent home on buses or by personal vehicle by 12 p.m. today, with students expected to follow their normal bus routine and students who drove to school expected to drive home.

All after school activities have been cancelled. Staff will not re-enter the building and there will be no one available to answer phones at the campus.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.