Public informational meeting on National Wildlife Refuge proposal to be held in Carrabassett Valley, July 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Town of Carrabassett Valley Select Board will be hosting a meeting on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. for the public to learn about and participate in this process. The meeting will be held at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, at 3209 Carrabassett Drive. The project proposes to acquire land or purchase conservation easements from willing sellers on approximately 5,000 to 15,000 acres in the High Peaks Region (roughly defined on their map). The Service is studying locations that hold high value for species they have management responsibilities for like migratory songbirds, waterfowl and endangered species. Local and statewide interests have raised concerns and questions about whether or not this specific conservation model is in the best interest for the area.

Paul Casey from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USF&WS) will provide a brief presentation and the public will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions. This meeting is open to citizens of the region and other interested parties. Space is limited to approximately eighty-five people. Citizens can also participate using the zoom link.

You can obtain more information provided by USF&WS about this proposal here.