Racial slurs and symbols investigated at Spruce Mtn. High School

JAY – On October 11, the Jay Police Department investigated a complaint of racial slurs and symbols in the Spruce Mountain High School boys bathroom.

Two juveniles from Livermore Falls, ages 15 and 17, have been summonsed for Criminal Mischief Class D, according to a press release from Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV. The charge will be handled within the Juvenile Court system.

In addition, the case will also be submitted to the Maine Attorney General’s Office for further review.

Currently no student, staff, or faculty member of RSU 73 is in any danger of threats, Caton said.

Spruce Mountain High School is part of RSU 73, serving the towns of Jay, Livermore Falls, and Livermore.