Rangeley board awards continuing contract to town manager

RANGELEY – Joe Roach started working as Rangeley’s full time Town Manager in August 2020 with a three year contract. Roach was working as Town Manager in Buckfield prior to accepting the job in Rangeley. The Town of Rangeley operated for approximately five years with a combination of interim and part time Town Managers before Joe’s arrival.

Roach received favorable performance evaluations from the Board of Selectmen and was awarded a new three year employment contract in June 2023. This new employment agreement became effective August 24, 2023.

The Rangeley Selectmen listened to residents express their concerns under the Public To Speak On Non Agenda Items portion of the August 21 meeting. Ned Adelson told the Selectmen that the town could do a better job regulating the water level of Haley Pond. The water level of Haley Pond is controlled by a manually adjusted spillway gate located at the pond’s outlet. Adelson would like to see less fluctuations in the water level.

The spillway gate is managed by a town department which falls under Town Manager jurisdiction, not the Selectmen. Adelson was directed to work with Town Manager Joe Roach to see what could be done to address his concerns.

The Selectmen also heard from resident Steve Grant who is a manager at the Rangeley IGA. Steve witnessed the shoplifting of some beer by a couple of teenagers who fled the scene on their bicycles. He called 911 and was told that no Rangeley police officers were on duty and that there were no Franklin County Sheriffs near enough to respond. He did not get any response until a Rangeley Police Officer contacted him twenty four hours later. Steve is concerned that if a more serious incident occurred police response would be inadequate. The Selectmen will invite the Rangeley Police Chief to their September 5 meeting to obtain insight on staffing issues.

The Selectmen received written correspondence from a town cove resident concerning seaplanes. The letter asks why there are not ordinances that control the noise that has increased significantly from these planes. The letter also asks why one business would be allowed to constantly create noise that disturbs so many several times an hour. The Town Manager/Airport Manager will look into this.

The final draft of the Mooring Ordinance was approved by the Selectmen. This ordinance will be placed on the next town meeting warrant for a town vote.

The Selectmen appointed John Sarrizzaro as a member of the Airport Commission. The Airport Commission serves as an advisory board to the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager. John Sannizzaro is a resident of Massachusetts. This is the first time a non-resident has been appointed to the Airport Commission, deviating from the long standing, unwritten policy that airport members be town residents.

The Town of Rangeley received a $3,259.00 dividend check from Maine Municipal Association (MMA) because of its good performance and loss prevention programs. The Town participates in the MMA Workers Compensation Fund.

The Selectmen rescheduled their next meeting from September 4 (Labor Day) to September 5, 2023. The Board of Selectmen’s agenda and information packet for this meeting will be posted on the Town’s website on Friday, September 1st.