Rangeley board reviews transportation infrastructure improvement plans

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Selectmen were updated on two local projects by Matt Drost from MDOT at their meeting on September 5. Drost presented the final draft report of the Oquossoc Village Improvement Study. The purpose of this transportation study is to recommend long and short term goals that will improve accessibility and safety for all modes of transportation in Oquossoc Village. Improvements to existing conditions would impact bicycles, pedestrians, autos, snowmobiles, parking and utilities. The estimated total cost of these improvements is in the neighborhood of $8 million.

A well attended public hearing on the study project was held on June 28, 2023 and generated considerable feedback. This final draft report was posted on the Friday of Labor Day weekend so the Selectmen tabled a vote on accepting this document until their September 18th meeting to give interested parties more time to read it and share their thoughts.

The second project Drost spoke about was funded by a Scenic Byway Grant that MDOT, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust (RLHT) and the Town of Rangeley applied for in April 2022. This project is to plan, design, engineer and construct two Gateway Connector Hubs in Rangeley and Oquossoc Village located directly along the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. The grant application was approved with the total project cost estimated to be $617,500.00. The Federal share is $486,500.00, the MDOT share is $61,750.00, the Town of Rangeley share is $61,750.00 and the RLHT share is $7,500.00. The Selectmen authorized Town Manager Joe Roach to sign the acceptance of the grant with a town match up to $65,000.00 to be drawn from the Economic Development and Downtown Revitalization Reserve Account.

The Selectmen heard from Rangeley Police Chief Russell French about staffing and coverage issues. The Chief cited Rangeley’s remoteness, pay and work schedule as recruitment challenges. The Rangeley Police Department is unionized and there are restrictions on what can be discussed publicly. The Selectmen will schedule an executive session with the police chief and the HR Consultant to discuss issues in greater detail at their next meeting.

The goals and priorities of the Selectmen were discussed. Attainable/affordable work force housing was high on the list. Town job vacancies, investments, park improvements, a sign ordinance and Comprehensive Plan review rounded out the immediate interests of the Board.

A Comprehensive Plan Implementation and Review Committee had been assembled but it was not in compliance with the composition required in the Plan. More members to the committee will be appointed soon.

The elected officials of Dallas, Rangeley and Sandy River Plantations as well as the Town of Rangeley meet periodically to discuss issues of common interests. These typically occur one or twice per year. A meeting has been scheduled for Monday, September 25 at 6 p.m. at the Dallas Plantation Town Office. The agenda has not been finalized but will include discussions on the LUPC staff memo concerning short term rentals in the LUPC service area. The proposed High Peaks National Wildlife Refuge will also be discussed.

The next Rangeley Board of Selectmen’s meeting will be held on Monday, September 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting agenda and information packet will be posted on the Town’s website on Friday, September 15th.