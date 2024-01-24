Rangeley Comprehensive Plan kick-off event to be held January 31

RANGELEY – The Town of Rangeley Comprehensive Plan Review Committee is pleased to announce Rangeley’s Comprehensive Plan Kick-Off Event to be held at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School on January 31. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. The snow date will be February 1st. This first visioning session will include a brief presentation and opportunities to share your thoughts about Rangeley’s future. Bring your cell phone for live action polling. Please visit www.townofrangeley.com to check out the current Comprehensive Plan and to find a link to the Community Feedback Survey.