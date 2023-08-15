Rangeley Select Board makes improvements to transparency

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Board of Selectmen met on Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. They voted unanimously to adopt a set of Select Board Bylaws. The bylaws clarify the rules of procedure and describe Board members, authority, responsibilities and duties. The Select Board was one of the few Town boards and committees that had not yet adopted a set of bylaws.

The information packets the Selectmen receive several days before their meetings have only been available to the Selectmen and the press without filling out a Request For Public Records Form. Beginning with August 4, 2023 the Board’s packets and agenda will be posted on the Town of Rangeley website the Friday before their Monday meetings.

To access the Selectmen’s packets go to townofrangeley.com, click on Government, then click on Agendas and Minutes, then click on Board of Selectmen. The next Board packet should be posted on August 18, 2023 for their next meeting which is scheduled for August 21, 2023.