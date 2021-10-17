Rangeley transfer station dumpster ignites

RANGELEY – A fire started inside the main disposal dumpster at the transfer station on Friday, Oct. 15, according to a report from Rangeley Fire and Rescue. The dumpster was still attached to the trash compressor and the main building.

Chief Mike Bacon said that no buildings were damaged in the fire; crews were able to drag the dumpster away from the compressor and building.

It took about 10 minutes to control the fire and about 45 minutes to put it out completely. Due to the nature of the fire, extinguishing it required a lot of digging through the contents of the dumpster.

The crew used a little over 3,000 gallons of water and utilized Engine 4, Engine 3, and Engine 1. Engine 2 was on scene but remained available in case other calls came in.

Crews from both the Rangeley station and the Oquossoc station responded with a total of seven personnel on scene.

Bacon said that the cause of the fire is unknown, although a possible cause is a number of small one pound propane cylinders, often used on camp stoves. He said that an estimated four or five cylinders had been thrown in the dumpster and when one was compressed, it may have started the fire.