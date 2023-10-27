Resources and information for Franklin County parents and families navigating uncertainty and difficult conversations

FRANKLIN COUNTY – In response to the tragic events in Lewiston on Wednesday, school districts across Franklin County have closed, both on Thursday and Friday. Letters from district superintendents and crisis teams have been sent to parents and families to outline the steps each district is taking to promote mental health and emotional well-being for students, and to prepare for a return to school next week. Some districts are offering counseling services for their students and families. In addition, a list of resources for families and their children is included at the end of this article. These resources are free and available to families with children who are in public and private schools or children who are home educated.

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram:

The MSAD 58 Crisis Team wrote in a letter to parents and families that the team has worked internally and with neighboring districts and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to draft a plan for staff and students. Friday, staff will debrief on safety protocols and review materials that will be shared with students on the return to school.

The letter includes the following, “When we return to school, our students may have questions and want to discuss what they have seen on social media or heard their family discuss. We understand and recognize that you are at the forefront for our students. We will be following best practices when responding to a tragic event. We will be handling this based on the age range of the student.”

Staff are directed to explain what happened at age-appropriate levels, per recommendations from the Maine Department of Education. “Start with the facts: Violence took place in our greater community in Maine, and many people were hurt. Students are safe here. You are safe. There are people here who can help you.”

Stratton School

Superintendent Barry London wrote that after a day of planning and discussion with not only the school community but other school districts from Rangeley to Augusta, Stratton School has decided to cancel school for Friday, October 27.

“Although we recognize we are quite a distance from the incident in Lewiston, there are several reasons for this decision. First, with the suspect still at-large, and no definitive leads shared with the public about his whereabouts, we prefer to err on the side of caution and safety. Although social media has presented various connections to our community, we rely on law enforcement reports in our decision-making and encourage all of you to do the same. We applaud the efforts of all law enforcement agencies to share pertinent facts as they are verified.

“Additionally, the Stratton School staff will be meeting to create a plan for returning to school. We recognize there are members of our community with family and friends in the Lewiston area that will be impacted by these events and we want to coordinate our efforts to provide assistance. Thank you for your continued support and understanding, especially in this difficult situation.”

Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Due to the unresolved situation in Maine, there is no school for students on Friday. Staff at Rangeley Lakes Regional School are preparing to support students on the return to school.

RSU 56/Dirigo

Principal Pam Doyen wrote that RSU 56 schools will be closed again Friday, October 27, 2023. “This is out of an abundance of caution. Our focus is on the safety of students, employees and community members.

“Our plan will be to reopen on Monday, October 30, 2023 with a late arrival day. The late arrival will allow us time to debrief with RSU 56 employees and be prepared to greet and support our students upon arrival at 8:55. Please note, if this changes, I will send out further information.”

RSU 73/Spruce Mountain

Superintendent Scott Albert wrote, “The impact of this incident weighs heavily on all of us, and my thoughts are with each and every one of you during this challenging time. I have been in meetings with area Superintendents as well as our district administration team and counselors throughout the day.”

Albert said that while there is no school in RSU 73 on Friday, staff will be preparing ways to help children cope with the tragedy when they return next week.

In addition, RSU 73 will have counselors available both remotely and at the high school from 1 – 4 p.m. Friday for families, if they feel the need.

RSU 9/Mt. Blue

A letter from Superintendent Christian Elkington outlines the plans for the next few days, and includes resources for families to consider when discussing a tragic event with children.

“Last night’s tragic events in Lewiston along with today’s uncertainty have left us in disbelief and shock,” Elkington wrote. “We are mourning the senseless loss of life along with the remaining innocence we once had living in Maine. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected either directly or indirectly by this act of violence. Even though many facts are still unclear, one thing that is clear, the health and safety of all is KEY for us moving forward in RSU 9! Even though this event is still unfolding before our eyes it is critical that RSU 9 along with the ten towns which make up the Mt. Blue community come together to support our children and one another. An event such as this can be overwhelming, and so it is most important that we provide a safe, welcoming, and caring environment, the best that Mt. Blue Regional School District strives to offer each and every day for our students and staff. You expect it and we work hard to deliver it!”

There is no school for students on Friday, October 27. The plan is for students to return Monday, October 30. RSU 9 staff will be preparing for students to return next week and discussing health and safety for the school community.

On Friday, social worker and counseling services will be available for students and families from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at each of the RSU 9 schools. Parents should contact their child’s school for more information after 9 a.m.

Resources for families and children:

National Child Traumatic Stress Network offers resources for parents on talking with youth about the shootings.

Resources for educators and parents to support children of different age levels manage feelings of anxiety and helplessness following a tragedy: Helping Children Cope With Tragedy Related Anxiety | Mental Health America

US Dept. of Health and Human Services Tips for Talking to Children and Youth After Traumatic Events (PDF)

Helping Your Child Manage Distress (American Psychological Association)

Talking to Children About Violence (National Association of School Psychologists)

Domestic Violence hotline – 1-866-834-HELP (4357)

For the most current information about any changes to MaineHealth locations due to the events in Lewiston, please visit MaineHealth.org/updates. Families with children may also find MaineHealth’s guidance about talking to children about tragic events helpful in navigating these difficult conversations.

Western Maine Behavioral Health provides crisis support services in Franklin County. For more information, visit wmbh-me.com or by calling 207-860-0659, or you may call the state wide crisis hotline at 1-888-568-1112. This service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) encourages anyone affected by the violence in Lewiston to reach out and connect with behavioral health support. Incidents of mass violence can lead to a range of emotional reactions, including anxiety, fear, anger, despair, and a sense of helplessness that may begin immediately or in the days or weeks following the event.

Seek help immediately if you or someone you know is talking about suicide, feelings of hopelessness or unbearable pain, or about being a burden to others.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

For those in need of immediate support:

Call or text 988: This suicide and behavioral health crisis hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by trained crisis specialists offering free, confidential support for anyone. Specialists also can respond by chat at 988lifeline.org. Information for the deaf and hard of hearing is available here.

Teens and young adults can text (207) 515-8398: The National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Line connects youth with other youth to help them manage their challenges every day from noon to 10 p.m.

Clinicians, educators and first responders can call 1-800-769-9819: The FrontLine WarmLine offers free support services to help these professionals manage the stress of responding to disasters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

If you’re unsure, contact 211. It provides general information, including how to access behavioral health and social service resources, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information can also be found at 211maine.org.

All of these resources provide free, confidential support.

In the event of an emergency, call 911.