Results from New Vineyard Annual Town Meeting

NEW VINEYARD – Voters approved a Solar Energy Systems ordinance during the annual town meeting on Saturday, June 3. The ordinance is ten pages long and outlines permitting requirements and standards for different types of solar energy systems. Copies of the ordinance were included in the town report or may be requested at the town office.

Ginger Wentworth, Jamie McKenney, and Connie Dugan were elected to the planning board, and two associate members will be appointed at the select board meeting on June 20.

In addition, Jeff Allen was reelected to the select board for a three-year term. Alex Sillanpaa was elected as the Road Commissioner for six months, from May to October, and J. Barnum was elected to the RSU 9 School Board for one year.

All of the warrant articles passed as written in the town report.

The town report included a breakdown of taxes, which states that for every $1,000 paid in property taxes, $540 goes to the school district, $380 goes to the county, and $80 goes to the municipality.

The town approved raising approximately $646,000 for the municipal budget.

In addition, the town approved an article, authorizing the creation of a committee to update the town’s comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan, a document that helps inform town growth and policies, was last updated in 1993.