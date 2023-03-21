Results from the Chesterville Annual Town Meeting and Election

CHESTERVILLE – Chesterville residents elected Eric Hilton to a three-year term on the select board, and Anne Lambert to a one-year term during the annual elections on March 10.

During the annual town meeting on Monday, March 13, residents voted 18-21 against purchasing a fire truck for the Chesterville Fire Department. The proposal would use funds from the Fire Department Capital Reserve account and borrow the remaining funds necessary to purchase a replacement for the department’s Engine 1. The truck would be no older than 2010 and the total for purchasing and equipping the truck would not exceed $450,000.

Some townspeople felt it was not right to put that much money towards the fire department as there are other issues to be addressed.

It was stated that Engine 1 has a variety of maintenance issues and that the department would like to replace it with a more reliable truck.

Chesterville Fire Chief Aaron Gordon stated that they are asking for a used fire truck. The supply chain problems have impacted the availability of used fire trucks and it can be difficult to purchase a vehicle. The proposal would have a debt service payment, like the payments on two other trucks in the department’s fleet.

A recommendation was made to set the proposal aside until the town could determine where the funds would come from and what would be needed, along with the total for yearly payments. The proposal was a close vote with 18 in favor and 21 opposed, with the new truck request being rejected by the town.

Residents also voted against increasing the property tax levy limit. This is an article required by state law. Chesterville has a levy limit of $749,435 and if all warrant articles were approved at the highest recommended amount, the town would still be under the limit by approximately $27,000. Voting against the increase in the levy limit would be that voters wanted to keep the budget to the recommended amounts, and voting to increase the levy limit would allow voters to increase the sums in the warrant articles.

After discussion the voters held a written vote on whether they would like to override or keep the figure under. After counting the ballots the town voted 16 yes, and 33 no. The article failed and the levy limit remained the same.

Warrant articles 4 through 14 were standard housekeeping articles that permit for regular operation of the town, including setting the tax due date on December 14 and setting the interest rate of 8% for taxes not paid by that date.

Residents approved Article 16, for a total administration budget of $173,400. Article 17, to see if voters would raise an additional $2,000 for legal expenses and transfer any remaining balance to the legal reserve, passed. It was noted that the town has a legal reserve of over $5,000 and that they had spent $647 in legal fees, although a select board member added that the town does spend about $4,000 for Maine Municipal Association.

Articles 18 through 21 addressed expenditures for the Chesterville Fire Department. Article 18 asked for $54,489 for the fire department operations budget for the current year, and article 19 asked for $14,466 for the debt service on the department’s squad truck. Article 20 asked for $18,026 for the debt service on the pumper tanker truck. These articles passed. Article 21 asked for $30,000 for the fire department capital reserve account. A motion was made to amend the sum to $10,000; this motion failed and the article passed at the original request of $30,000.

The town approved $22,000 for the public works capital reserve; $160,182 for the transfer station and waste removal; and $416,419 for the public works department. Combined with the carry-forward balance of $55,580, the public works department will have a total budget of $471,999. Voters also approved carrying forward any remaining balance from the current year into the next year’s budget.

The public works crew reported that the 2020 plow truck that the town is currently paying for is the only reliable truck, as the other vehicles have broken down in the past. The town approved $41,221 for that debt service payment.

Residents approved an appropriation of $345,870 and a carry-forward of $41,264, along with estimated $41,672 in Local Road Assistance Program (LRAP) funds, for a total of $428,864 in the Capital Roads account. They also authorized the select board to make the final determination regarding the start and end times for winter road maintenance.

The town voted to appropriate $5,300 for streetlights for the current year, and to authorize the select board to enter into a contract with CMP to transition the streetlights to LED lights.

Residents approved the creation of a Recreation Committee, with members to be appointed by the select board. They also approved a total budget of $28,770 for the playground, consisting of $3,770 raised through taxes, a carry-forward of $23,627, and $1,373 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that were previously approved for the project. An additional appropriation of $3,175 for recreation was approved; this includes the swim program.

The remaining warrant articles were approved by the voters.