Results from the New Sharon Annual Town Meeting and Election

NEW SHARON – The 2023 annual town elections were Friday and the annual town meeting Saturday, March 3 and 4.

One seat was open on the select board for a three-year term. Incumbent Lorna Nichols received 38 votes and Kevin Libby received 76 votes, taking the position. Pamela Adams was elected as the town clerk and tax collector for another three-year term. For the Water District Board of Trustees, Nathan Bartlett was elected for a five-year term. A total of 116 ballots were cast for the elections.

Saturday morning brought a heavy snowstorm across Franklin County. Thirty-five registered voters attended the Annual Town Meeting at the Cape Cod Hill School.

Voters approved articles 4 through 13 as written, approving the town’s operating budgets and expenses in the total of $1,420,694.47. This included $134,685 for debt service on the town’s new fire station and new fire truck; $211,605.47 for general administration; $149,484 for public safety; and $588,883 for roads and public works. Additional funds were approved for other regular expenses such as the public library, worker’s comp insurance, and social security.

The remaining articles were approved as written with the exception of Article 17, which read as follows: Shall the Town set the date of 30 days from mailing – after which interest shall be charged at the rate of 8% per year, or part thereof, on taxes unpaid after that date; and that the Tax Collector shall settle with the Treasurer within one year of commitment?

A motion was made and seconded to pass the article as written. During discussion on the article a motion was made to change 8% interest to 4% interest. The voters approved the amendment, and another motion was made to amend the article further to change 30 days to 60 days. This additional amendment was also approved.

Article 17 was passed as amended, to read: Shall the Town set the date of 60 days from mailing – after which interest shall be charged at the rate of 4% per year, or part thereof, on taxes unpaid after that date; and that the Tax Collector shall settle with the Treasurer within one year of commitment?

Article 21 authorized the select board to negotiate temporary loans if the loans would be repaid in the 2023 calendar year. Article 25 allowed the appropriation of $12,720 from the surplus account towards reducing the tax commitment; this sum represented unexpended balances from the previous year. Article 26 appropriated a remaining $182.63 from American Rescue Plan Act Funds towards expenditures that meet the criteria set by the federal government.

The meeting adjourned at 10:28 a.m.