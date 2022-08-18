RSU 9 Board of Directors discuss new COVID-19 procedures and grant

FARMINGTON – The RSU 9 Board of Directors met on Tuesday, August 9 to discuss new COVID-19 procedures for the coming school year, along with a recent grant awarded to Cape Cod Hill School.

The state of Maine is now telling schools to follow the expectations around infectious diseases if positive cases increase by large numbers. If a large percentage of students and staff are testing positive for COVID, the board will work with the Maine CDC to determine what steps need to be taken.

There are currently five areas that the state of Maine continues to say is the best guidance around dealing with COVID. These areas include cleaning and disinfecting, getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, being in well ventilated areas, and staying home when sick. These five areas are the basis of what the state says should be the plan moving forward and to help deal with COVID, and there is currently no mask requirement for RSU 9 students and staff.

Cape Cod Hill School has recently been offered a $50,000 grant that will be able to offer parents and families before and after school care, and will provide students with new learning opportunities.

The community school concept has four pillars that will be the main point of focus. These include integrated student supports, supporting of families and communities, shared leadership, and enrichment activities for kids after-school.

Along with the grant, a Community Needs Assessment was given to members of board, teachers, the community, and students. A vast majority of these responses indicated a need for social/emotional and mental health support. Based on these results, a Social-Emotional Learning program will be implement as an added service for students that specializes in mental health and wellness principles.

“I want to make it very clear that this is not some prescribed program to try and have students learn something from some curriculum that has not been tested,” Superintendent Christian Elkington said. “These are really trying to get supports into the school that families are not able to access.”

The board voted in favor to accept and move forward with the Community School grant for the 22-23 school year. The grant is good for one year and they can reapply for the grant the following year as needed.