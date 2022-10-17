RSU 9 Board of Directors vote to keep gender identity poster on display

FARMINGTON – The RSU 9 Board of Directors voted to keep the Gender 101 poster displayed in its current position at both the Mt. Blue High School and Mt. Blue Middle School in a 12-2 vote on Tuesday, October 11.

The poster titled “Gender 101” contains definitions of various terms regarding gender, such as “transgender,” “intersex,” and “gender fluid,” and it will remain displayed in its current position outside of the guidance counselor’s office.

During the public comment section of the meeting, only one person out of the sixteen who spoke wanted the poster moved “to a less prominent location.”

Everyone else who spoke was in favor of the current position of the poster and believes that it acts as an educational tool for both students and staff.

Logan Moore, a Mt. Blue High School senior and president of the Gay Straight Trans Alliance club spoke in front of the board on Tuesday in support of the Gender 101 poster.

“I believe that attempting to move or take down the poster is an awful insult to the community,” Moore said. “I urge board members to make a collective decision to protect the poster and leave it be, and if the board does so then the community within the school will know they are in a safe and supportive school.”

“This poster is educational, but it is also a physical representation of the acceptance found by students here at Mt. Blue,” Mt. Blue senior and vice president of the GSTA club Finch Webster said. “To hide that and tuck it away where people can’t see it or it won’t be seen as much would be hiding our students that are such a strong part of our community.”

More members of the community spoke to the board in favor of the poster, claiming it is informational, nonjudgmental, and non-ideological.

“The poster is not encouraging anyone to become anything other than who they already are,” Kristen Case of Farmington said.

Mt. Blue staff member and Farmington resident Doug Hodum informed the board that staff members are required to go through a series of trainings, and the definitions on the Gender 101 poster were part of the legal definitions that were provided to them.

Director Alexander Creznic spoke to the board addressing the concerns he has been hearing in regard to the poster. “I hear arguments from parents that saying that their children feel unsafe,” Creznic said. “Are those kids acceptable to ignore?”

Creznic also emphasized that the board should not “minimize or marginalize the concerns of the few so that we can put forth the wishes of the many” in regard to the complaints about the location and contents of the poster from students and staff.

After the board’s discussion on the topic, they moved to a vote on the motion to sustain the decision of Superintendent Elkington which allows the poster to remain displayed outside of the guidance counselor’s office. The board voted in favor of the motion 12-2, and the poster will remain in its current position.