RSU 9 discusses policies on artificial intelligence

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Christian Elkington shared an article with the board about the usage of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. Because AI technologies are so new, many districts have not yet established any policies surrounding its usage in classrooms.

Elkington stated that Director of Technology Kevin Bremner will be focusing on this matter, and Director of Policy Services Charlotte Bates of the Maine School Management Association is currently working on a policy draft concerning AI usage in schools. The draft is expected to be shared with the board by the end of August.

“I think that we should really look at how we can use AI because if students learn how to use it and learn how it works, it’s going to help them in the job market to come,” Director Scott Erb said. “It is really important for us to make it a part of the education and not see it as something we need to stop or work against, but positively teach students how to use it.”

The board has not come up with any expectations yet regarding the usage of AI, but more discussion will be had once students return in the fall.

Director of Special Services John Jones provided the board with an administrator report for the month of July. Jones wrote in his report that approximately 18-19% of all students in RSU 9 experience the impact of a disability. There are currently 401 students who have been identified as needing services, though this number fluctuates throughout the year as more students transfer in and out of the district.

“At this time of year, the overall number of students with disabilities is expected to increase over the course of the coming months as we have experienced high rates of transfers within the first few months of each school year,” Jones wrote.

A total of 63 students transferred into the district since early September of 2022, and 81 students were referred to the Special Services office by parents. Of the 63 students who have transferred into the district, 30% require highly specialized services such as those in Adaptive Skills or Day Treatment programs.

Jones also noted the development of the expanded Adaptive Skills programming at G. D. Cushing School designed to meet the educational needs of younger children experiencing autism and developmental disabilities. The program will be focused on developing communication, behavioral stability, and emerging academic skills unique to each individual student.

Mike Bolduc gave a presentation to the board to gain their support to replace Caldwell Field with artificial turf. The competition field currently relies solely on surface drainage due to the high amount of organic material that lies on top and a lack of well-draining material below. Bolduc noted that competitions are frequently postponed due to the field being too slippery to play on.

Bolduc also stated that nearly 43% of the student body uses the competition field every year.

“To me, that’s a staggering statistic as it should be available to every student on the Mt. Blue Campus,” Bolduc said. Only student-athletes are allowed to use Caldwell Field, which is for three months out of the year. The surface is closed to physical education classes and to the public. The field also remains roped off during the summer in order to preserve the surface for fall sports.

“This turf field will be making Caldwell Field available for use at least nine months of the year,” Bolduc said. He also stated that he would want the field to be available for public use, and for other schools to be able to use the field as needed.

The board gave Bolduc their approval to allow him to move forward with the project, and a more formal set of policies and procedures will be presented to the board at a subsequent meeting.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org