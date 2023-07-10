RSU 9 recognizes board members for years of service

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 27, Chairperson Carol Coles announced the departure of several directors who will be stepping down from their positions.

Three of the board members who are ending their terms are Chip Hinds of New Vinyard who served for one year on the board, Irv Faunce of Wilton who served for six years, and J. Wayne Kinney of Farmington who served for four years. Each board member received a commemorative plaque to celebrate their years of service in the district.

Both Hinds and Faunce were not present at the meeting, but Kinney spoke to the board regarding his time serving as a director.

“Here we’ve got a good board, good district, and good students and teachers,” Kinney said. “The people of the district have recognized that by their support for budgets and support for board members. I am just fortunate to have been a part of it.”

Coles also announced that Tuesday’s meeting was her last night serving as chair; however, she will remain a director until the end of her 2024 term.

“This is my last night as chair of this board,” Coles said. “I wanted us to pause for just a moment because I want to thank you, my fellow board members, including our student board member.”

“These are challenging times for school boards across the nation, and RSU 9 is no exception,” Coles said. “I am actually very grateful to every one of you for the respect you have shown to me, to each other, and to the public during this 2022-2023 school year.”

Director Gloria McGraw spoke on behalf of the board in regard to Coles’ departure.

“You have taught us to be our best selves,” McGraw said to Coles. “We really do appreciate the work she has put in as Chairman of this board.”

During the communications section of the meeting, Coles announced the support and professional Staff Members of the Month for June. The support staff member of the month was awarded to Maintenance Supervisor Michael Turner, and the professional staff member of the month was awarded to Deborah Muise, English Teacher at the Mt. Blue High School.

In new business, the board voted unanimously to approve the computation and declaration of votes from the June 13 budget referendum vote, allowing the board to move forward with their budget of $41,710,668. The board also voted to authorize Superintendent Christian Elkington to hire professional and support staff through the summer, as well as the authorization to transfer funds between cost centers for the 22-23 budget.

Elkington announced that there are currently two retire and rehires for the 23-24 school year, with the rehiring of Tracy Williams as the principal of W.G. Mallett School, as well as Chris Brinkman as a teacher at Foster Tech Center.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org