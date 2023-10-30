RSU 9 requests voter approval to purchase Holman Mission House

FARMINGTON – As voters head to the polls on Tuesday, November 7th, those within the Mt. Blue Regional School District (RSU 9) will see a referendum question asking voters to approve the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER), to purchase the Holman Mission House, located at 227 Main St. in Farmington, to house the RSU 9 District Office. Superintendent Elkington reports these funds cannot be transferred to any other RSU 9 Projects approved by the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) or the Federal Government through ESSER, and RSU 9 will be required to return the funds to the MDOE by September 2024 if not used.

The RSU 9 District Office is presently located on the 2nd floor of Mt. Blue Campus (MBC). It is in the middle of busy hallways and classrooms, lacks adequate office, meeting and storage space, and carrying out Special Education programming is particularly difficult because of the need for private, confidential space. Over the last decade Foster Career & Technical Center (FTC) has added important programs resulting in the need to increase its focus on outreach and programming (apprenticeships & pre-apprenticeships) to help increase student success after high school. FTC space has been stretched to its limits and supporting increased programming requires more space. Mt. Blue High School, which has added individual programs for students and is working to meet the needs of its expanding Alternative Education and Special Education programming, also requires more space for individualized student needs. In addition to space needs, there are safety concerns in the current location. If MBC goes into lock down, the District Office can be cut off from law enforcement and other outside agencies because of cell phone connectivity issues which could leave the district vulnerable at a critical time. Meeting both ongoing MBC needs for student-centered space along with improving district safety makes moving the District Office imperative. Given there are no more viable options within current district space, other options had to be explored.

RSU 9 is a 45 million dollar educational organization/business and is the 2nd largest employer in Franklin County (with over 500 employees). It is made up of ten towns; Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks Temple, Vienna, Weld & Wilton, spanning parts of three counties; Franklin, Kennebec & Somerset.

As such, it requires a centralized space to function effectively and efficiently in support of the district’s students, staff, families and community.

The District Office is comprised of 18 staff who are responsible for carrying out district operations which include: Business/Finance, Curriculum/Professional Development, Human Resources, School Nutrition, Special Education Services, State and Federal Reporting, Communications, Strategic Planning, Policies & Procedures and Community Relations.

Superintendent Elkington states that it has been a long-held goal for the RSU 9 District Office to be in a permanent location and the purchase of the Holman Mission House with ESSER funds is the District’s opportunity to fulfill that goal without additional burden to the taxpayers in RSU 9’s communities. Board members, community members, and administrative staff spent two years considering alternative purchase and rental options for relocating the District Office. After carefully considering all the options, this team has reached the conclusion that purchasing the Holman Mission House is the best choice. Other options, all of which required renovations and upgrades, proved far more expensive and would require local taxpayer support.

The Holman Mission House is affordable and has adequate space to meet varied district organizational needs, is centrally located, and provides easy access to students, staff, families and community members. An added benefit is that there is enough space to fulfill records and other storage demands, allowing the district to free up even more school building space for individual student needs.

What does the use of Federal ESSER funds mean for the RSU 9 community?

By using available Federal ESSER funds for the purchase and upgrades of the Holman Mission House, the needed permanent location can be provided with no mortgage and no upgrade costs passed on to the taxpayers in either the short or long-term. RSU 9 presently has $550,000 of ESSER funds available for the purchase and upgrades. This is because some RSU 9 projects originally scheduled to use these funds will not be able to be completed before the September 2024 deadline, so re-allocating these funds to this project has been approved. Of that amount, RSU 9 will apply $400,000 to the purchase price and $150,000 to needed electrical, heating, roof, and technology upgrades as well as asbestos abatement requirements identified in the building inspection. With building upgrades being completed through the use of federal funds, future maintenance costs should be limited over the next decade. There will be ongoing expenses including utilities, heating, insurance and plowing costs, estimated to be about $20,000 for the first year. This purchase will also not remove tax revenue from the district’s towns, as it is currently owned by a church and taxes are not being paid on it now.

Please check the RSU 9 Website at www.mtbluersd.org/news for more detailed information regarding this purchase.

Please check your Town Hall for voting hours.