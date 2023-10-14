RSU 9 superintendent reports homeschool student population more than doubled in last four years

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Christian Elkington provided the board with the Superintendent report, highlighting the concern regarding the decline of new teacher applications.

“As we have discussed, the labor pool is getting very thin in regards to those choosing education as a career,” Elkington wrote in his report. “Each year it becomes more and more difficult to find staff for the multitude of positions we have. The last 16 months have been good to RSU 9 but a recent dropoff of applications has us worried about what will be next.”

Director of Human Resources Erin Landry will be looking into ways to improve staff wellness to help with staff retention over the next few years.

Elkington also provided a board with a list of families who have completed their homeschool paperwork with the Maine Department of Education. The numbers have risen significantly from 123 in the 19-20 school year to 270 in the 23-24 school year.

Elkington stated that he believes there many contributing factors that have led to this rise in homeschooling parents, and one of the leading factors is the change over the last three years regarding Maine’s law for mandatory vaccinations and that the law now excludes religious exemptions. Elkington also stated that he believes parents have decided they can provide the education and curriculum they want for their students better than public educators.

“I do think that part of this is the politics that has occurred during COVID and some of the information that was shared during that time,” Elkington said. “The vaccine issue, I think, is a big piece of this.”

Director J. Jeffery Barnum noted that there has been a significant increase in the amount of resignations from long-term staff members, and asked Elkington if there is a reason why these numbers are higher than previous years.

“I don’t think it’s that we’re doing anything wrong, per se, but what I will say is that it’s a much more competitive market for staff,” Elkington said.

Director Janice David asked Elkington how he personally would like to move forward in terms of attracting and retaining good staff members.

“We can’t keep raising salaries,” Elkington said. “We have to do a better job with wellness, with how we transition people in, and how we give them opportunities to learn in the future so that they can be successful.”

Elkington and Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin are currently working with the University of Maine at Farmington to bring in teacher coaches. The teacher coach model will be connected to the UMF coach model, which will increase the support and funding that both the teachers and coaches receive.

“The big piece for us is really looking at the social-emotional part in the transitions,” Elkington said.

Director of Adult Education Mary Redmond-Luce provided her first administrative report to the board and reported that there is a significant amount of 16 to 19-year-olds who are not engaged in work or education, on a national level.

Redmond-Luce has been working closely with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Director Erin Benson and the Central Western Maine Workforce Investment Board to create a campaign to encourage these younger residents to reengage with the workforce.

The campaign has an estimated cost of $100,000 and is currently working to target a total of 618 students across five counties in Western and Central Maine. Franklin County has a total of 22 students who are reportedly not engaged in the workforce or education.

“In the big picture of things, this really meant that the schools in Franklin County have done an excellent job in helping students transition to the workplace or college,” Redmond-Luce said.

Redmond-Luce also stated that she does not know the specific students that are listed in the report, and she is unsure if these students still live in the county. Elkington added that one of the only ways to know if these students are still in the county is through self-reports.

“When it comes to the Dropout Prevention Committee that would be working with Adult-Ed, this is an area we need to look at and see if there is another way to identify students,” Elkington said. “I know of a few students who have left us and are no longer in the county, and they could have been in this count but they’re not with us now.”

Director Carol Coles emphasized that they are trying to catch students before they disconnect from the school to help with dropout prevention.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org