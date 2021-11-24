Search warrant leads to arrest of two Strong residents

STRONG – A search warrant led to the arrests of two women at a residence on the Farmington Road yesterday according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests were the culmination of a nearly month-long investigation beginning in Rangeley at the scene of a drug overdose. Sgt. Ryan Close, Deputy AJ Elmes and Lt. David St. Laurent conducted multiple interviews, eventually obtaining a search warrant for the Farmington Road home. Close, Elmes and St. Lauren were assisted by Deputy Davol, Deputy Frost, Deputy Couture, Deputy Cusson, Sgt. Bean & K-9 Bain, Lt. Rackliffe & K-9 Rebel, Sgt. Richards and Trooper Monahan around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

As a result, Samantha Attwood, 30, and Felicia Bell, 37, both of Strong, were arrested and charged for alleged Conspiracy of Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, a Class C offense. The women were transported to jail.