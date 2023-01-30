Second threat made towards Mt. Blue Campus; no school for grades 9-12 on Tuesday

FARMINGTON – Following a potential bomb threat Monday morning, a second threat was made later Monday afternoon, again directed towards the Mt. Blue Campus. The first threat was investigated by local and state law enforcement, including Maine State Police Explosives Detection K9 teams.

RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington announced the second threat in an email sent around 8 p.m. Monday night, stating that they take threats seriously and are investigating the second threat with help from the Farmington Police Department. Elkington said they believe this threat is also unfounded but due to the lateness of the hour and the additional threat, there will be no school on Tuesday, January 31, for grades 9-12. The Mt. Blue Campus will be closed, including the Foster Tech Center and Adult Ed Center, except for select staff members asked to be on campus for district work and for the investigation.

In addition there will be no after school activities on the Mt. Blue Campus tomorrow. Students and staff will make up the lost day on Friday, March 17.

There have been no threats made to other schools in RSU 9, Elkington said, and the other schools will be operate on Tuesday as scheduled.

“Thank you for your understanding of this inconvenience,” Elkington wrote. “I am sure you will agree that we must prioritize safety for everyone at Mt. Blue HS, Foster Tech Center, and Adult Ed along with all of our schools and the extra time we take tomorrow will allow us to do just that. We expect Grades 9-12 to be back in session on Wednesday.”

The district intends to release another update Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

