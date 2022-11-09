Shed destroyed in fire on Center Hill Road

WELD – A fire reported on the Center Hill Road in Weld today destroyed a shed and burned approximately one-quarter of an acre in the woods, according to Chief Corey Hutchinson of the Weld Fire Department.

The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The homeowner reported that the fire started from a lawn tractor that was running. It caught a shed on fire and then spread into the woods.

Several mutual aid departments responded to assist on the scene, Hutchinson said.

The shed, along with the contents, was a total loss. The nearby home was not severely damaged, although there was some melted siding. The homeowner reported that he had insurance.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, as well as a Maine Forest Warden. Most of the firefighters cleared the scene by 3:30 p.m.