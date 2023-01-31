Shooting in Jay, juvenile in custody

JAY – Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Jay Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Pleasant Drive in Jay.

According to a release from Chief Richard E. Caton IV, police officers provided assistance to a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound, who was later transported by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center. The 20-year-old subject was last listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and transported to the Jay Police Department. After investigation, the juvenile was placed under arrest and transported to Long Creek Development Center. The juvenile has been charged with Aggravated Assault Class B and will be referred to the Juvenile Judicial Services.

The two individuals involved in the incident are brothers, Caton said in the release.

Jay Police was assisted by the Maine State Police, Wilton Police, Jay Fire Department, and NorthStar Ambulance.

The incident is still under investigation, Caton said, and no further information will be released at this time.