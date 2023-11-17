Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man from Rangeley Plantation

RANGELEY PLANTATION – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Frank Van Soeren of Toronto, Ontario who was staying in the Rangeley region. Mr. Van Soeren was last seen Thursday evening before 10 pm at Walmart in Farmington. Mr. Van Soeren who has cognitive issues is a white male, 5’08”, 200 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He is driving a black 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan with an Ontario plate BYLY317. It is not known what he was last wearing. If you see Mr. Van Soeren please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207.778.6140.

Note: This is an older photo. Maine State Police will send out a more recent photo if one becomes available.