UPDATE: Farmington man found safely after Silver Alert

UPDATE: Mr. Libby has been safely located. 6:49 p.m.

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Floyd Libby of Farmington. Mr. Libby was last seen at approximately 9:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023 at home on Willow Springs Drive in Farmington. He is a white male, 5’03”, 129 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Libby who suffers from cognitive issues was last seen wearing a gray conductor hat, dark glasses, a long sleeve gray shirt, gray pants and work boots. If you see Mr. Libby please contact the Farmington Police Department at 207.778.6140.

Silver Alert issued Saturday, September 2, at approximately 5:30 p.m.