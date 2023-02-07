Updated: Phillips man found safely

PHILLIPS – Mahlon Presby has been found safely, according to a news release provided by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Previous release:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Mahlon Presby of Phillips. Presby was last seen February 7, 2023, at 12:30 a.m., reportedly heading from his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips to his niece’s house on the Rangely Road in Avon but never arrived.

Presby is driving a 2009 green Chevy Cobalt with Maine license plate 8541XW. Presby, who suffers from cognitive issues, is a white male, 5’08”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Yahama snowmobile jacket, black jeans, LL Bean boots and a camouflage hat.

If you see Mahlon Presby please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207.778.6140