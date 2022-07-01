Single vehicle crash in Carthage sends driver to hospital



CARTHAGE – Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash that sent a Mexico man to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:45 p.m. Sgt. Richards responded to the crash scene on Route 2. He reported that Sean McKenzie (50) of Mexico was driving a 2005 Chevy Astro van westbound when it crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the opposite side of the road.

McKenzie was transported by a MedCare ambulance of Rumford to Central Maine Medical Center.

The East Dixfield and Wilton fire departments’ personnel assisted at the scene. The accident is still under investigation. Hilltop Garage wrecker service removed the vehicle.