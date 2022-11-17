Sixteen car crashes reported across the county during first snow storm of the year

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With yesterday’s snow storm, the first good one of the year, came a series of car crashes and incidents throughout the county. Sixteen crashes were reported by local law enforcement agencies, three of which included reports of injuries. These incidents were all believed to be related to the snow and winter road conditions.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover in Phillips, a car versus tree in Carthage, a vehicle into a ditch in Strong, a car versus utility pole in Industry, a car over the embankment at the Overlook in Rangeley, and a car into a ditch in Chesterville. No injuries were reported in these incidents.

FCSO also reported an incident with minor injuries in Chesterville, where a driver lost control on the snow-covered road and crashed into a vehicle parked in the owner’s driveway. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Farmington Police Department reported a single vehicle rollover on the Town Farm Road, with no injuries. The only other weather-related call they received was a road condition report of black ice.

Jay Police Department responded to three calls for a motor vehicle crash with property damage; one was reported as a slide-off and another as a vehicle in the ditch. They also responded to two calls for motor vehicle crashes with personal injury, although the patients were not transported, and received a call of a black ice road hazard.

Carrabassett Valley Police Department responded to one call for a car off the road, with no damage to the vehicle or injury reported.