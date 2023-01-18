UPDATE: Stand-off in Industry ends with suspect in custody

INDUSTRY – A suspect has been taken into custody after a stand-off in Industry, according to a press release from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Nichols stated that at approximately 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on the Taylor Road in Industry. It was reported that a woman there had been assaulted. In addition, it was reported that a male suspect discharged a firearm inside the residence while the female victim was still there; the victim was not shot at. The female victim fled from the residence and was secured by deputies.

“The suspect inside has refused to come out of the residence despite numerous attempts to make contact and has barricaded himself inside. Deputies have formed a perimeter and the State Police Tactical Unit are responding,” Nichols wrote in the initial press release at 1:27 p.m.

A follow-up release was sent by Nichols after the incident concluded. At 2:14 p.m., Nichols wrote, the suspect exited his residence and fled towards Clearwater Lake, attempting to elude authorities. Franklin County deputies confronted and arrested the man, who was unarmed.

The suspect, Bradford Luker, 57, of Industry, has been taken into custody. He will be charged with Domestic Violence Assault Class D and Reckless Conduct Class C after being medically cleared by Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the members of the State Police Tactical Unit for their assistance as well as Industry Fire Department personnel and NorthStar Rescue who was also staged in the area,” Nichols wrote.

This story has been updated.