State Police investigating fatal crash in Dallas Plantation

DALLAS PLANTATION – The Maine State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Dallas Plantation Friday morning, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported Monday.

On Friday, October 13 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Troopers with the Central Field Troop and Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Stratton Road/Route 16 in Dallas Plantation for a report of a vehicle on its roof that had gone into the water.

The initial investigation indicates that the vehicle had been traveling north on Stratton Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled down an embankment into a brook. The operator, 70-year-old Deborah Ryder of Rangeley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

MSP Central Field Troop, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire and EMS agencies responded to the incident.