State Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Eustis on Saturday

EUSTIS – Maine State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash with ‘critical’ injuries that occurred yesterday, according to a press release Sunday afternoon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss wrote that the crash occurred Saturday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m.

According to the report, a 2010 Silver GMC passenger van, operated by 28-year-old Luis Mayancela-Yunga of Biddeford, with four passengers, was traveling south on the Arnold Trail Road (Route 27) in Eustis when the driver lost control of the van and started skidding sideways on the roadway.

A 2016 black Toyota SUV operated by 26-year-old Jean-Francois Brassard of Sherbrooke, Quebec, was traveling northbound, and Brassard was unable to avoid the van that was in his lane. Both vehicles collided. Both drivers were not injured.

Two passengers in the passenger van were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries. Both are expected to survive, Moss reported. Brassard was wearing his seatbelt, while all five occupants in the van were not.

Speed and road conditions at the time are considered factors in the crash. The roadway was shut down for several hours.

The Maine State Police were assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Border Patrol, and local Fire and Rescue.

If anybody has information to this case, please contact State Police at 207-624-7076.