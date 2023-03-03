Storm Notices for Saturday, March 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Wrapping up this week with another storm, Saturday’s snow is predicted to bring several inches of powder and possible wind.

Due to the pending storm Saturday, the Chesterville Transfer Station will be closed. The Transfer Station will be open normal hours Sunday, March 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Wilton First Congregational Church Mouse Thrift Shop will be closed Saturday March 4 due to the weather. They will reopen on Tuesday March 7 at 9 a.m.

The Wilton Winter Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday March 4 at the First Congregational Church in Wilton has been postponed to next Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m.

The United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem Township will be closed on Saturday due to weather.

This story will be updated as more notices and closures are reported. To submit a closure to the Bulldog please email thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include ‘Saturday Closure’ in the email subject line.