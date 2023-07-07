Strong Pierpole Day this weekend, July 8

STRONG – Pierpole Day is tomorrow, Saturday, July 8, and the Pierpole Day Committee has a fun line up of events planned!

Some of the highlights include the 5K race in the morning, hosted by the Strong Area Health & Dental Center. The race starts at 9 a.m. and day-of registrants should plan to be there at 8:30 a.m.

Family-friendly events will fill downtown Strong from a petting zoo and pony rides with Martin Woods Farm at the Day Mountain Regional Middle School, a vendor sale at the Foster Memorial Building, and horse-drawn carriage rides at the Strong Methodist Church. Live bands will perform around town throughout the day, and there will be a variety of food vendors, including the Strong Fire Department’s famous chicken barbecue. FaithWorks will have free hot dogs and burgers while supplies last. The Methodist Church will set up a waterslide, volleyball, and snacks for the whole family. Event schedules can be found at local stores.

A cruise-in car show with antique cars, a live band, food vendors, and a 50/50 raffle will run from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Legion Field, with cash prizes offered for the cars in the show. The Pierpole Day Committee invites car show participants to drive in the parade following the show.

The parade lineup is at the Park and Ride, starting at 5 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m. Parade theme is ‘Strong History’ and cash prizes will be awarded for the best floats in the following categories: Most Creative, Best Use of Theme, and Most Entertaining. Marching bands are expected in the parade, along with a Stanley Steamer, Martin Woods Farm, and many more.

“We’re hoping for the biggest parade yet,” said Mary Ayotte, one of the Pierpole Day organizers.

The day will end with fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Legion Field.

“It’s a whole day-long celebration,” Ayotte said. “A time for everybody to get out and build community.”