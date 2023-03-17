Structure fire damages two houses in Phillips

PHILLIPS – One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries during a structure fire that displaced two households in Phillips yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday, March 16 shortly after 11 a.m. Phillips Fire responded for a report of a structure fire on Ross Avenue in Phillips. On arrival to the scene Phillips crews found a house at 38 Ross Avenue to be fully-involved, and called for more assistance.

The residents at 38 Ross escaped the house with no injuries and had their dog with them; two cats remain unaccounted for. A nearby barn housed several chickens, some of which did not survive the exposure to heat and smoke. The resident of 42 Ross was also safely out of that house when it became involved.

Initially, mutual aid partners from Weld, Strong, and Salem responded to assist Phillips. When the neighboring residence at 42 Ross Avenue became involved, additional crews responded from Kingfield, Farmington, and New Vineyard. A firefighter from Eustis also assisted on the scene.

Fire Chief James Gould reported that firefighters were covering the exterior structure at 42 Ross to try and prevent it from becoming involved, but that high heat, close proximity, and a steady wind contributed to the second residence burning. The residence at 38 Ross was a complete loss, Gould said, while 42 Ross remained standing but was uninhabitable with significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

The residents at 38 Ross were assisted by family members and the American Red Cross found temporary housing for the resident at 42 Ross, Gould said.

One firefighter from Phillips was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and dehydration. The injuries were considered non-life threatening and the firefighter was released from the hospital that same day.

Mutual aid partners were released from the scene mid-afternoon, with Phillips crews continuing to battle hot spots throughout the night. Gould reported that they finally cleared the scene around 11 a.m. Friday morning, roughly 24 hours after the fire was first called in.

Over three dozen firefighters responded from Phillips Fire, Weld Fire, Strong Fire, Kingfield Fire, Salem Fire, Eustis Fire, Farmington Fire, and New Vineyard Fire. In addition, NorthStar Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Franklin County Regional Communications assisted with the incident.