Structure fire on Ross Avenue leaves farmhouse uninhabitable

PHILLIPS – A house was left uninhabitable after a structure fire on Ross Avenue in Phillips Sunday night, but residents were able to recover belongings and personal property after the fire was extinguished.

On Sunday, April 30 at approximately 8:40 p.m., Phillips Fire and mutual aid partners responded to a structure fire on Ross Avenue. This is the second incident and the third residence to be involved in a structure fire on Ross Avenue in the last six weeks, and one of several structure fires in northern Franklin County in 2023.

Initially, first responders were alerted to a water heater on fire that the homeowner thought was extinguished. On arrival, crews found a working fire inside the residence that was spreading to the walls and into the second floor. It then spread further to the third story.

Crews used interior and exterior attack methods along with roof ventilation work to extinguish the fire.

Phillips Fire Chief James Gould reported that the house was currently uninhabitable, but that much of the damage was contained to an addition onto the original farm house. The addition sustained significant smoke, water, and fire damage, and crews removed part of an interior wall and cut holes into the roof for ventilation. However, the residents were able to salvage belongings from the home after the fire was extinguished, and the main part of the house may be able to be lived in with some work.

No injuries were reported by bystanders, residents, or first responders, although Gould reported that one household cat did not survive the fire.

Mutual aid partners from Strong Fire Department, Weld Fire Department, Rangeley Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Kingfield Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, NorthStar EMS, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Regional Communications Center were involved in the incident. Mutual aid partners were released from the scene around 11 p.m., while Phillips crews remained on scene to finish with hot spots.

As is standard practice for this kind of incident, the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents with temporary lodging and other needs.

Editor’s Note: Photos from Phillips Fire Department Facebook page, shared with permission from the residents.