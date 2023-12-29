Suspect in custody after incident in Temple

TEMPLE – A suspect is in custody after a incident in Temple that started yesterday afternoon and continued until this morning. At approximately 1:28 p.m. the afternoon of Thursday, December 28, Det. Davol and Lt. St. Laurent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information that a complainant had walked into Farmington Police Department to report a domestic disturbance at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

A suspect, Elliot Barden, 42, of Temple had allegedly attempted to set the residence on fire and allegedly fired a weapon into the air, according to a report from Sheriff Scott Nichols. After speaking with the complainant, detectives learned that the suspect had reportedly weapons and had communicated threats regarding law enforcement. Deputies responded to Temple, surrounded the residence, and called out to the suspect, not receiving an answer. At that point, the State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist. Entry into the residence was made at approximately 4 a.m. Friday morning, at which point it was discovered that the suspect was not there.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday morning, FCSO Sgt. Ryan Close received information that a person matching the description of the suspect was walking on Intervale Road in Temple. Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to the area, located the man, and identified him as the suspect Elliot Barden. Barden was arrested on a temporary warrant for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Arson and transported to FMH to be medically cleared before being transferred to jail.

Assisting Lt. St. Laurent at the scene was Investigator Ed Hastings from the Fire Marshalls Office as well as Det. Jacob Richards, Deputy Morgan, and Deputy Frost.