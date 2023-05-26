Teenager transported by LifeFlight after crash

FARMINGTON – Authorities report that a teenager was transported by LifeFlight of Maine with non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash on the New Vineyard Road Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday May 25 at 4:52 p.m., Franklin County Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with entrapment on Route 27 (New Vineyard Road) near the

intersection with Cowen Hill Road in Farmington. Farmington Fire Department, Farmington Police Department, and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles reported that the investigation determined that 17-year-old Tyler McGarry of Carrabassett Valley was operating northbound in a 2012 Honda Pilot when he fell asleep and left the roadway and the vehicle rolled over. The vehicle came to rest on its side. McGarry suffered non-life-threatening injuries and required extrication from the overturned vehicle.

A LifeFlight helicopter responded to the scene and transported him to Maine Medical Center. As of Friday morning there is no update as to the patient’s condition. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Route 27 was shut down to traffic for approximately one hour due to the crash.