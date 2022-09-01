Teenagers charged with arson in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Two teenagers have been charged with arson, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief related to an incident that occurred on August 1, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

On Monday, August 1, the Farmington Police Department responded to a reported burglary on the Town Farm Road in Farmington.

“It appeared that a couple of fires had been started inside the residence,” Moss said in a press release on September 1. It was also determined that a firearm had been taken from the residence.

Officers determined that a second (vacant) property, next to the victim’s residence, had been broken into as well. The missing firearm and some ammunition were located inside the vacant residence.

Because of the fire damage to the initial property, the Fire Marshal’s office was contacted. Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office worked with Farmington Police and established that a 13 year old and 14 year old were responsible. As a result of the joint investigation, the juveniles have been charged with arson, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Estimated damages to the initial property is approximately $2,000.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the arson, while the Farmington Police Department is investigating the other charges, Moss said.

The juveniles were not taken into custody.