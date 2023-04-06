Three arrested after search warrant in Temple

TEMPLE – Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m., members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Farmington and Wilton Police Departments executed a search warrant at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

The warrant was obtained as the result of an investigation that began in November 2022. Detective David Davol and Lt. David St. Laurent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division started the investigation with information they received from the patrol division of the sheriff’s office.

As a result of the search warrant, Dahlon Campbell, 33, of Jay was arrested for possession of schedule drugs Class C and Violation of Conditions of Release. Brett Philbrick, 51, of Wilton and Ryan Philbrick, 33, of Dixfield were both arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear for unrelated charges.

No additional information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.