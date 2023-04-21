Three arrests made during drug-related search warrant in Wilton

WILTON – Three Wilton residents were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed on Main Street in Wilton, according to a press release from Chief Ethan Kyes.

On Wednesday, April 19 at 2:15 p.m., the Wilton Police Department executed a search warrant at a two-residence building on Main Street in Wilton. The warrant was developed following a lengthy investigation into illegal import and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, US Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine State Police, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Department of Corrections Probation, and Farmington Police Department assisted in the investigation and the execution of the search warrant. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Couture and K-9 Rahka assisted later in the investigation.

Items indicative of drug trafficking were seized during the search, along with suspected heroin or fentanyl and cocaine base (commonly referred to as crack cocaine.)

Marcus Thompson, 37, of Wilton; Gail Pelletier, 38, of Wilton; and Monica Rollins, 41, of Wilton were all present at the residences and arrested during the execution of the search warrant.

Kyes reported that Thompson is on probation as part of an early release program stemming from a felony conviction for robbery and kidnapping in 2012, and was arrested by probation for a violation of his probation conditions relating to illicit drugs. Rollins is on probation for a prior conviction of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, and was arrested on a warrant for a new charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs by the Wilton Police Department. Pelletier was arrested for two unrelated arrest warrants.

The residences are located near a Drug Free Zone involving the presence of children, approximately 1,200 feet from the local school. This is the second search warrant executed at this address within the last eight months.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Wilton Police Department have charged numerous individuals, involved in several incidents, since 2017 for drug trafficking charges and numerous other drug related crimes, all connected to this address.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Wilton Police Department have more pending charges for the individuals involved with the drug trafficking at this address and will continue to investigate ongoing drug activity. The Wilton Police Department wishes to thank their fellow agencies and the Wilton community for their continued support.