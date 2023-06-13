Three juveniles charged after criminal mischief discovered at Mt. Blue High School

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Police Department is investigating criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sunday, June 11, at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Police Chief Kenneth Charles reported.

Damage was discovered as staff began to arrive for the school day on Monday morning. Suspects entered the school through secured windows and stole spray paint, which was used to graffiti an exterior door and window frame. Minor damage to the interior of the school was also discovered and identified as part of the mischief. An iPad was reported as stolen from a classroom. Several vehicles had been broken into, and the ignitions of golf carts and a side-by-side utility vehicle had been tampered with. Charles said that the golf carts were on loan to the school district for shuttling graduation attendees earlier in the day on Sunday.

Charles said that surveillance video from the interior and exterior of the school was reviewed and used to identify three juvenile suspects. The juveniles were identified as a 17-year-old male from New Vineyard, a 14-year-old male from Wilton, and a 13-year-old male from Wilton. The names are withheld because of the age of the suspects.

The juvenile suspects have been located and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft by unauthorized taking. They have been released to their parents.

The Wilton Police Department assisted in the investigation.