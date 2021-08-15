Tractor trailer hauling water tips over on Rt. 27 Sunday



NEW PORTLAND – No injuries were reported after a tractor trailer carrying water tipped over near the Sugar Leaf Co., closing the southbound lane of traffic on Rt. 27 for much of the morning on Sunday, Aug. 15.

New Portland Fire Chief Kip Poulin said that the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. The truck, privately owned and operated, was southbound and hauling water from the Poland Spring plant in Kingfield when it tipped over. The driver was reportedly not injured, Poulin said.

Dutch Gap Auto was called to assist at the scene. The tractor trailer was carrying pallets of cases of bottled water, which were unloaded before the wrecker crew could get it lifted back onto its wheels, according to first responders at the scene.

At roughly 12:30 p.m., both lanes of traffic on Route 27 was shut down while the rig was pulled back up. Traffic resumed on one lane around 1:10 p.m. as they continued to clear the scene.

Maine State Police, Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and Somerset County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.