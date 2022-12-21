Transitional Housing Unit opens in Farmington in time for Christmas

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward (MATE) has completed the renovations of its first transitional housing unit and has welcomed their first guests in time for Christmas.

In 2020, MATE saw the lack of affordable housing in the area as a growing problem for members of the community, especially the under-served. The organization sought to alleviate the affordable housing scarcity by opening up a transitional housing wing of its services. Thus, MATE began a set of extensive renovations on the McCleary House, an 1800s farmhouse that had been lying vacant and was owned by their church partner, Fairbanks Union Church.

After two years of extensive renovations, Phase 1 of the project, the downstairs renovation, was completed and the McCleary House was able to host its first guests. Those involved in MATE’s transitional housing program will be able to have a safe and secure place to temporarily call home, rent free, and allow them the opportunity to get back on their feet and not fall into the cycle of homelessness.

The McCleary House is the first means that Mission at the Eastward has implemented to alleviate the rising problem of housing insecurity in our area. The organization is currently working on other initiatives, such as the build-out of their first tiny home, that they hope will help to further solve this pressing and growing issue.

“Housing insecurity and homelessness is a problem that touches all communities, and it takes all the community to successfully alleviate that problem. MATE, along with our community partners, are happy to do our part,” said MATE Executive Director Chris DeLisle.

For more information about how Mission at the Eastward is working to serve Franklin County communities, please visit www.missionattheeastward.org

MATE is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization serving the greater Farmington area since 1954. MATE provides volunteer home repairs for those who aren’t able to afford it, offers transitional housing, and conducts youth outreach to create lives of hope, security, and dignity in Central Western Maine.