Two charged in relation to trees, telephone pole intentionally cut

CHESTERVILLE – Two men have been charged in relation to trees and a telephone pole intentionally cut down in Chesterville at the end of October, according to a report from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Nichols reported that on October 30, Deputy Couture of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a telephone pole having been cut down on the Mace Road and two trees have been intentionally cut down on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

All were cut down with a chainsaw, within hours of each other, sometime during the night hours of Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Deputy Couture provided the information he received to Lt. David St. Laurent, who followed up with additional interviews of potential suspects.

Following the investigation, on Nov. 10 Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards arrested Corey Towers, 32, of Jay at Tower’s residence for Aggravated Criminal Mischief Class C, Violation of Conditions of Release Class E and Criminal Conspiracy Class D. Towers was transported to jail without incident.

Tyler Meisner, 18, of Chesterville was also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief Class D because of his involvement with the crimes.