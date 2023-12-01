Two charged with drug trafficking in Wilton

WILTON – On Thursday, November 30 at 10:07 a.m., the Wilton Police Department assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) with executing a search warrant at a residence within the Wilton Mobile Home Park at 929 Main Street in Wilton, Chief Ethan Kyes wrote in a press release Friday morning.

Officers and agents seized approximately 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 18.2 grams of suspected cocaine base, and other items indicative of illegal drug trafficking as a result of the search warrant.

Lisa Miniutti, 49, of Wilton was charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, a Class B felony. Adriana Miniutti, 26, of Wilton was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule Drugs, a Class A felony.

Wilton Police Department and MDEA were additionally assisted by deputies from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Farmington Police Department.