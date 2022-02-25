Two children seriously injured while snowmobiling in New Portland

NEW PORTLAND – Two young girls were injured in a snowmobile crash which occurred shortly after noon off the Millay Hill Road in New Portland.

Two girls, aged nine and ten, were snowmobiling on family property in New Portland on Friday, Feb. 25, when they lost control of their 1988 Ski-Doo snowmobile and crashed into the trees. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The two girls were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and then transported by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The girls both suffered trauma to their head, chest, and back.

The Maine Warden Service, NorthStar ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and New Portland Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.