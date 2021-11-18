Two die, one in critical condition after head on collision

JAY – A head-on collision Sunday night killed two and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries according to Jay Chief of Police Richard E. Caton.

The Route 4 incident was reported around 7 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 14. According to the report, Hassan Abdullahi, 24, of Springfield, Mass., had passed another vehicle and was pulling back into the northbound lane when a Subaru Impreza coming in the opposite direction collided head on. Abdullahi refused medical treatment.

Driver of the Subaru, Joshua Strout, 20, reportedly attempted to swerve to avoid the crash, but was unsuccessful. He died at the scene, and the passenger and owner of the vehicle, Amanda Hesketh, 23, of Oxford was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital where she later died of injuries sustained in the crash. A rear passenger, Logan Fortin, 17, of Greene, was transported by LifeFlight to Portland and sustained critical injuries.

Jay Police was assisted by Wilton, Livermore Falls and State police; as well as Jay and Livermore Falls Fire.

The crash remains under investigation.