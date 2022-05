EAST DIXFIELD – Area residents are asked to be on the look out for two horses that escaped from their pen the morning of Sunday, May 15.

The footprints of “Bandit” and “Dante” were tracked to Butterfield Road, and the owner suspects them to be anywhere along the Route 2 corridor between Dixfield and Wilton.

If any sightings occur owner Lynnette Batt can be reached at 207.670.4425. Batt recommends not trying to rope the horses unless you know how to do that.