Two injured in crash in Chain of Pond Township Monday morning

CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP – Monday morning shortly after 11 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, NorthStar EMS, and Eustis Fire Department responded to a report of a head-on, two vehicle crash on the Arnold Trail/Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Township, north of Eustis.

According to a report from Sheriff Scott Nichols Tuesday morning, on Monday, March 11 at 11:05 a.m., Deputy Couture responded to the reported crash. Maureen Mark, 63, of Ottawa ON, was driving a 2020 Ford Sedan northbound when she lost control in a corner and slid into the path of a southbound 2017 Subaru Outback driving by Rebecca Warner, 38, of Portland.

Both Warner and the passenger in the Subaru, Jane Venkauskas, 70, were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for injuries. A spokesperson for Franklin Memorial Hospital said that Warner was treated and released, and Venkauskas was admitted for observation.

Eustis Fire Department responded to the scene, along with NorthStar EMS. The road was shut down for almost two hours until proper resources were able to arrive on the scene to reopen the roadway.